President Biden is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated and worried over his re-election efforts.
Biden began to “shout and swear” in a January meeting when informed that his poll numbers had dipped in the battleground states of Michigan and Georgia over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, a lawmaker familiar with the situation told NBC News.
Biden’s alleged outburst came as he has long believed he is not getting the credit he deserves in several areas
