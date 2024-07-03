President Biden is now blaming a recent series of trips to Europe for his rocky performance at the presidential debate, telling an audience at a campaign fundraiser in Virginia last night that he “wasn’t very smart” for “traveling around the world a couple times” beforehand.
Biden spoke as pressure remains high Wednesday morning for the president to withdraw his re-election bid and let another Democrat pursue the nomination.
“I decided to travel a
