FIRST ON FOX: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is coming under scrutiny following news that two foreign nationals from Jordan attempted to breach the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia while posing as delivery drivers.

“Please explain how they came to the United States. Were they here illegally? Are either of them on any terrorist watchlist?” Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questioned Mayork

[Read Full story at source]