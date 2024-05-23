Exclusive: A group of Republican senators signed onto a letter to Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas demanding more details on the two Jordanian nationals who were arrested after attempting to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

“This incident and a number of similar incidents in recent months are in stark contrast with your statements to Congress that the border is ‘secure,’’ ‘no less secure than it was previously,’ ‘closed,’ and that DHS has ‘opera

[Read Full story at source]