President Biden’s recently unveiled border security policy will likely do little to fix the surge in crossing attempts at the southern border, according to an immigration policy think tank.
“At present, the government is offering neither investment nor solutions,” reads an American Immigration Council analysis of the Biden policy. “It is essentially crossing its fingers that the asylum system will fix itself.”
The analysis comes after the president
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- North Dakota voters approve ballot measure setting age limit on US congressional candidates - June 12, 2024
- ‘Enemies list’ of ‘Trumpists and Communists’ published by Biden-linked Ukraine group, lawmakers charge - June 12, 2024
- Fani Willis notches legal win in Trump case after months of setbacks - June 12, 2024