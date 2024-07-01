Steve Bannon – the on-again, off-again adviser to former President Trump – argued that President Biden’s poor performance in last week’s debate could actually be bad news for Trump.
“Trump’s Thursday was a Pyrrhic victory.… You’re going to take out a guy you know you can beat and beat badly, and we’re going to have a wild card,” Bannon said in an interview with the Washington Post Sunday.
Bannon, who is set to report to prison Monday and serve a four-month sentence f
