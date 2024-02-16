President Biden called for House Republicans to drop their impeachment inquiry against him, saying on Friday that it has been “an outrageous effort from the beginning.”
The president’s comments came after the indictment of FBI informant who alleged that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden had been paid millions of dollars in exchange for their help firing the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings.
“He is lying, and it should be dropped,” Biden said
