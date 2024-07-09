President Biden’s ABC interview, given a huge buildup by the campaign itself, was a flop that changed no one’s mind about his ability to serve another four years.

Biden was raspy and low energy with George Stephanopoulos, lost his train of thought or interrupted himself a couple of times, insisted he wasn’t frail, dismissed polls he didn’t like and appeared to be in denial about the depth of the crisis he is facing. He was better than the disastrous debate, but that’s a pretty low bar.

