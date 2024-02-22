President Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” at a California fundraiser, prompting a flurry of angry responses from the Kremlin and Putin’s allies.
Biden made the comment Wednesday at a campaign event in San Francisco while speaking about climate change.
“This is the last existential threat, it is climate. We have a crazy SOB that guy, Putin others. And we always have to be worried about a nuclear conflict,” Biden said. R
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tennessee governor signs law allowing public officials to decline to perform marriages they disagree with - February 22, 2024
- Rep Ro Khanna, Bishop Barron clash on abortion, find common ground on religious liberty and immigration - February 22, 2024
- Biden calls Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ at California fundraiser - February 22, 2024