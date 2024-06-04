President Biden called former President Trump a “convicted felon” who “snapped” and is going “crazy” after the 2020 election at a campaign event Monday.
The remarks at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, were the first time Biden has participated in a campaign reception where he referred to his 2024 opponent as a “convicted felon.”
“Folks, the campaign entered uncharted territory last week. For the first time in American
