President Biden mocked his GOP rival on Tuesday during his speech at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ (APAICS) gala.

Biden mentioned former President Donald Trump while offering a list of policy initiatives, saying Trump personally called Republicans to kill a bipartisan border agreement earlier this year.

“That bipartisan bill has majority support in the House and Senate. But I was told, that other guy, that loser,” Biden told the gue

[Read Full story at source]