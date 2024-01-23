President Biden on Tuesday said former President Trump is “most responsible” for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, blaming his predecessor for “stripping away” abortion rights and vowing to veto any potential national abortion ban.

Biden made the comments at a “Reproductive Freedom” campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon.

BIDEN CALLS ON CONGRESS TO RESTORE ROE V. WADE ABORTION PROTECTIONS AS FEDE

[Read Full story at source]