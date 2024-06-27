President Biden’s campaign repeatedly dodged answering a point-blank question about whether Biden plans to take any drugs to enhance his performance during the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday evening.
Biden’s opponent at the debate, former President Trump, has led a rising chorus – that has come to include lawmakers – demanding that Biden take a drug test before the showdown. Those advocating a screening suggest that Biden may be motivated by a desire to quell mounting
