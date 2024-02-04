President Biden’s team reportedly is fearing photos included in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s imminent report on the handling of classified documents could impact his 2024 re-election bid.
Axios reported that Biden’s aides do not expect criminal charges as a result of the investigation, but they are concerned about potentially embarrassing photos included in Hur’s expected report that could be released as soon as this week. The images could show how Biden stored
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden camp reportedly fears photos from special counsel classified docs probe could devastate re-election bid - February 4, 2024
- Jake Sullivan doesn’t rule out US strikes inside Iran but insists Biden ‘not looking to get into a war’ - February 4, 2024
- Trump reveals criteria for running mate, name drops two top Republicans - February 4, 2024