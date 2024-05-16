The Biden campaign accepted CBS News’ vice presidential debate for this summer, setting the stage for a showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and whoever is selected as the Republican VP nominee, Fox News Digital has learned.
The campaign notified CBS News that they accepted the invitation to participate in studio on either of the proposed dates — July 23 or August 13.
TRUMP ACCEPTS BIDEN OFFER TO DEBATE HIM IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER
The campaign sa
