President Biden’s campaign has accused his Republican rival of courting unsavory groups for his upcoming fundraising dinner.
Former President Donald Trump’s Saturday evening fundraising dinner — held in Palm Beach, Florida, at the home of billionaire John Paulson — is being co-chaired by business mogul Robert Bigelow, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, real estate developer Steve Wynn, Red Apple Group chairman John Catsimatidis and former Georgia
