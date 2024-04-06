President Biden’s campaign has accused his Republican rival of courting unsavory groups for his upcoming fundraising dinner.

Former President Donald Trump’s Saturday evening fundraising dinner — held in Palm Beach, Florida, at the home of billionaire John Paulson — is being co-chaired by business mogul Robert Bigelow, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, real estate developer Steve Wynn, Red Apple Group chairman John Catsimatidis and former Georgia

[Read Full story at source]