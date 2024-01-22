President Biden’s presidential campaign released a new attack ad on Sunday attempting to blame former President Donald Trump for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as the Biden-Harris ticket seeks to make the abortion issue front and center.
The ad features Dr. Austin Dennard, an OB/GYN and mother of three in Dallas who says she was forced to leave the state of Texas to get an abortion after at a “routine ultrasound” she learned “that the fetus would have a fatal condit
