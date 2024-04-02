President Biden’s campaign believes he can swing solidly red Florida into the blue.
The Biden team is claiming it can beat presumptive Republican nominee, former President Trump, due to his ongoing legal troubles and financial penalties.
“Make no mistake: Florida is not an easy state to win, but it is a winnable one for President Biden, especially given Trump’s weak, cash-strapped campaign, and serious vulnerabilities within his coalition,” wrote Biden campaign
