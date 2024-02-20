The Biden campaign raised more than $42 million in January and has $130 million in cash-on-hand–a figure President Biden’s re-election team is touting as “the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history” at this point in the election cycle, Fox News Digital has learned.

The campaign has raised nearly $278 million since the president announced his run for a second term in April 2023.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN REPORTS $97M IN Q4 OF 2023, TOUTS ̵

