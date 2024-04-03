A social media account belonging to President Biden’s re-election campaign was slammed on social media after it posted a clip that left out key context from former President Donald Trump’s speech on illegal immigrants committing violent crimes across the U.S.
The account, under the username Biden-Harris HQ, posted a 7-second clip of Trump saying illegal immigrants are “animals” — but cut out Trump’s statement from just seconds before that shows the comment
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden campaign faces backlash for omitting full context of Trump’s ‘animal’ comment: ‘Another hoax’ - April 3, 2024
- DOJ sues Utah for ‘discrimination based on gender dysphoria’ of transgender prisoner - April 3, 2024
- Dems lose it over GOP plan to rename DC airport after Trump: ‘Find a federal prison’ - April 3, 2024