President Biden’s re-election campaign has joined TikTok in an effort to woo young voters after the administration banned the Chinese-owned app from federal devices over security concerns.
On Sunday, Biden’s campaign announced they joined the platform with a video of the president answering Super Bowl questions as the game was underway.
The campaign made the move after reports surfaced late last year that they were mulling joining the app. However, a campaign spokesp
