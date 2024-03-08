President Biden’s presidential re-election campaign on Friday launched a $30 million ad buy following his State of the Union address Thursday night, as the president heads out on a battleground state tour.

The ad spending is more than Biden’s campaign spent in all of last year, his deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty said.

Flaherty said in a statement on social media that Biden had the best fundraising hours of this cycle after his State of the Union, claiming it set a record

[Read Full story at source]