President Biden’s re-election campaign has kept a keen focus on Pennsylvania going into the November general election, as the state promises to be one of the deciding battlegrounds in the match up.
To bolster their efforts, Biden’s team has worked to highlight his connections to the Keystone State, a move which some suggest could tip the scales in this crucial east coast swing state.
“He’s been actively engaged, certainly in southeastern Pennsylvania st
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)