President Biden appealed to supporters of Nikki Haley in a new campaign ad on Friday.
“If you voted for Nikki Haley, Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote,” the ad begins, showing clips of the presumptive Republican nominee Trump calling the former South Carolina governor Haley “bird brain” and claiming she made an “unholy alliance with RINOs, Never Trumpers, [and] Americans for No Prosperity.”
Another clip later in the ad shows Trump telling
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia House and Senate showcase contrasting priorities as 2024 session ends - March 29, 2024
- Biden campaign reaches out to Nikki Haley voters in new ad: ‘Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote’ - March 29, 2024
- Wisconsin Gov. Evers vetoes $3B tax cut, DEI crackdowns, other GOP-backed bills - March 29, 2024