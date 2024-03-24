President Biden’s 2024 campaign has employed a new strategy, one taken right out of former President Donald Trump’s playbook: name-calling.

Trump, during his 2016 primary campaign, referred to top Republican primary opponents as “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz and “Little Marco” Rubio. He took jabs at Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” and Sen. Majority Leader “Cryin’” Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House “Cra

[Read Full story at source]