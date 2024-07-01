President Biden’s campaign staff were on damage control this weekend, working to shore up support among a top donor class deeply shaken by Biden’s performance at last week’s debate.

A top campaign official held a phone call with Biden’s top donors on Sunday and stated that if Biden were to drop out of the race, all his funds would go to Vice President Kamala Harris. Some of the donors went so far as to ask for refunds, according to NBC News.

Campaign Chai

[Read Full story at source]