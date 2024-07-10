The Biden campaign’s upcoming schedule reveals how serious the president is about defying calls for him to step aside as the Democrat’s 2024 nominee.
President Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden, are going on the offensive in a number of states they’d like to keep competitive with less than four months until the November general election — and all plan to take aim squarely at former President Trump in an effort to shift focus away
