President Biden’s campaign on Wednesday sent out a fresh all-staff memo in an attempt to calm concerns about his chances of being re-elected following last week’s heavily criticized debate performance.
The memo, obtained by Fox News, highlights internal campaign polling that shows a still-close race with former President Trump.
“We are going to see a few polls come out today and we want you all to hear from us on what we know internally and what we expect to come externall
