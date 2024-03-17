The Biden-Harris campaign accused former President Trump of threatening “political violence” after Trump, while speaking about the auto industry at a rally in Ohio, suggested there will be a “bloodbath” if he doesn’t win the upcoming election in November.
Trump made the remark during a campaign event near Dayton on Saturday as he was talking about China and how “they think that they are going to sell” cars manufactured in Mexico to the U.S. “w
