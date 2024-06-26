EXCLUSIVE – President Biden’s re-election campaign is taking aim at former President Trump over his actions during the attack three and a half years ago on the U.S. Capitol, as they launch a new ad on the eve of the first presidential debate.
The spot, shared first with Fox News on Wednesday, features Genesee County, MIchigan, Sheriff Chris Swanson discussing how he watched in horror as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and attacked Capitol police office
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New York GOP leader celebrates Bowman’s double-digit defeat to pro-Israel Democrat: ‘Good riddance, Jamaal’ - June 26, 2024
- Biden campaign targets Trump over ‘neglect of duty’ on eve of CNN Presidential Debate - June 26, 2024
- Biden issues clemency for gay military service members despite voting for ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ in 1993 - June 26, 2024