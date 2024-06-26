EXCLUSIVE – President Biden’s re-election campaign is taking aim at former President Trump over his actions during the attack three and a half years ago on the U.S. Capitol, as they launch a new ad on the eve of the first presidential debate.

The spot, shared first with Fox News on Wednesday, features Genesee County, MIchigan, Sheriff Chris Swanson discussing how he watched in horror as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and attacked Capitol police office

[Read Full story at source]