The Biden campaign will stay on TikTok, even after President Biden signed a bill into law that would force its China-based parent company to sell the video sharing social media platform or face a ban in the United States, Fox News has learned.
Biden campaign officials told Fox News on Wednesday that the Biden-Harris campaign “will stay on TikTok.”
President Biden, on Wednesday morning, signed a Senate-passed bill to force TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, which is
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fairfax County, Va., repeatedly released Honduran charged with sex crimes, ignored ICE detainer request: feds - April 24, 2024
- Biden campaign to stay on TikTok even after president signs law to force sale or ban app in US - April 24, 2024
- Blue state voters reveal whether they think former President Trump’s trial is ‘legitimate’: poll - April 24, 2024