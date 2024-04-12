The Biden campaign said it does not want the votes of those caught on video chanting “Death to America” during a recent anti-Israel rally in the 2024 battleground state of Michigan.
A Dearborn crowd was led in chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” by Michigan-based activist Tarek Bazzi during last Friday’s International Al-Quds Day rally.
When asked if the president was still courting those agitators, who typically lean Democrat,
