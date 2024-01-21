Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Mn, blasted President Biden as “unelectable and weak” during a campaign event in New Hampshire, where Biden is set to skip the first Democratic presidential primary this week.
Phillips is challenging Biden in the Democratic primary, and New Hampshire represents his top opportunity. Biden chose to skip the state’s primary entirely after New Hampshire declined to give up its first primary slot to South Carolina.
While Biden supporters are or
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NYC Mayor Adams accused of ‘getting his Trump on’ by vetoing council bill to track every police stop - January 21, 2024
- San Francisco Mayor London Breed slams city supervisors’ Gaza cease-fire resolution, but refuses to veto - January 21, 2024
- Trump lead over Haley expands in closing days before New Hampshire GOP presidential primary - January 21, 2024