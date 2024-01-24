Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, the Democratic presidential underdog, fell just short of his stated goal in the New Hampshire primary.
With 95% of votes accounted for, Phillips — who previously said “getting in the 20s would be an extraordinary accomplishment” — received 19.5% of the state.
President Biden secured victory with approximately 55% of the vote.
DEAN PHILLIPS FIRES BACK AT REPORTERS: ‘YOU’RE NOT ASKING QUESTIONS AMERICANS GIVE
