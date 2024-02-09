Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips reacted to the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report related to President Biden’s handling of classified documents by saying that it “affirms” his belief that Biden is not fit to be president.
“It’s another sad day for America and particularly for President Biden and his family,” Phillips told Fox News Digital. “While President Biden ‘willfully retained and disclosed classified materials’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden challenger Phillips says special counsel report ‘affirms’ Biden ‘cannot continue to serve’: ‘Sad day’ - February 8, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Feds decline to charge elderly man with poor memory - February 8, 2024
- Biden considered resigning vice presidency ‘in protest’ over Obama’s Afghanistan policy: Hur report - February 8, 2024