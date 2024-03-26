President Biden falsely claimed that he commuted by train over the Francis Scott Key Bridge “many, many times,” despite the bridge not having any rail lines.

During a press conference Tuesday on the major bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, Biden told reporters that he has been over the Francis Scott Key Bridge “many, many times” by both train and by car.

“At about 1:30 [a.m. Tuesday], a container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which

