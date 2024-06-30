President Biden argued that his disastrous debate performance actually converted more voters to his side than former President Trump.

Biden made the claim while surrounded by donors during a Saturday fundraiser at the home of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. The president reportedly acknowledged that his performance at the debate left much to be desired, but he argued that polling was on his side.

“I didn’t have a great night, but I’m going to be fighting harder,” Biden

[Read Full story at source]