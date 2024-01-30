President Biden claimed Tuesday “I’ve done all I can do” to secure the U.S. border, as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing an impeachment push by House Republicans over his perceived failure to handle the immigration crisis.
Biden made the comment while speaking to reporters as he was leaving the White House, saying “I’ve done all I can do, just give me the power.”
“I asked them the very day I got into office,̶
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Woman discovers her name was listed on Minnesota presidential primary ballot, but not by her - January 30, 2024
- Biden claims ‘I’ve done all I can do’ to secure the border - January 30, 2024
- RNC averts fireworks at major meeting after scrapping resolution to name Trump the presumptive GOP nominee - January 30, 2024