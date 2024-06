President Biden on Thursday claimed to have known Vladimir Putin for “over 40 years,” despite the Russian leader having served as a KGB agent dating back to the 1980s.

The flub came during an ABC News interview with anchor David Muir as the president was visiting the Normandy American Cemetery in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“I’ve known him for over 40 years. He’s concerned me for 40 years,” Biden said. “He’

[Read Full story at source]