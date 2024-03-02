President Biden confirmed plans on Friday to airdrop aid supplies into Gaza in the coming days after a stampede towards aid trucks killed over 100 Palestinians this week.

Biden said the first of the airdrops will land within days, and other administration officials say it is likely to contain military MREs, or meals ready-to-eat. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the drop will be part of a “sustained effort” by the U.S.

“We need to do m

