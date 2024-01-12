President Biden received a hostile welcome from swing state voters in Pennsylvania during a visit to several small businesses to tout his Bidenomics economic plan.

“Go home, Joe!” one onlooker yelled as the Pennsylvania-raised president walked into a bike shop in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

“You’re a loser!” another yelled. “Loser!”

During the president’s visit, he swung by a running shoe store, bicycle shop and coffee house in the east

[Read Full story at source]