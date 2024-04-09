President Biden’s name may not appear on another state’s general election ballot in November after Alabama’s chief election official warned Democrats about missing a key deadline in the state’s election process.
In a letter sent Tuesday to officials of both the Alabama Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, a Republican, said the Democrats’ national convention is scheduled to occur past the deadl
