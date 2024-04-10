President Biden harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the way he is prosecuting the war between Israel and Hamas during an interview with Spanish language broadcaster Univision.
“I think what he’s doing is a mistake,” Biden said in an hour-long interview set to air Tuesday night about whether the Israeli leader cares more about his political survival than the national interest of his people. “I don’t agree with his approach.”
