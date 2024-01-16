President Biden declared former President Trump the “clear front runner” in the GOP presidential race following Trump’s dominant victory in Iowa Monday night.

Biden was quick to launch a fundraising push based on Trump’s win as well. He went on to attack “extreme MAGA Republicans” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point,” Biden wrote.

[Read Full story at source]