A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) advisory board suggested that supporters of former President Donald Trump – as well as those who served in the military or are religious – have a greater possibility of posing domestic terrorism risks, according to internal files obtained by America First Legal (AFL).
Named the “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group,” the now-disbanded board was created in September 2023 to provide DHS with “expert” analysis on subjects like
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden DHS docs suggested Trump supporters, military and religious people are likely violent terror threats - June 22, 2024
- White House slammed for ‘pathetic,’ ‘shameful’ statement on deaths of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray - June 22, 2024
- RFK Jr. files paperwork to get on the ballot in Pennsylvania - June 22, 2024