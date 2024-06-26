The Department of Homeland Security has identified over 400 individuals brought to the U.S. from Eastern European and Central Asian countries by an ISIS-affiliated smuggling network in the past several months, a DHS senior official confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.
Officials have arrested over 150 so far that have either been removed, placed in removal proceedings, or are currently receiving additional screening. They would not confirm if or how many have matched the terror watchlist
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Which Donald Trump will show up at Thursday night’s CNN Presidential Debate? - June 26, 2024
- House Democrats react to Jocelyn Nungaray murder: ‘I don’t know who she is’ - June 26, 2024
- Biden DHS reveals 50 migrants still at large as ISIS-affiliated smuggling network brings hundreds to US - June 26, 2024