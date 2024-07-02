It was just a bad night. You can’t judge a presidency by 90 minutes. It’s the inner circle’s fault for screwing up the debate prep.
It’s the media’s fault for obsessing on the age issue. It’s the CNN moderators who failed to push back on Donald Trump’s falsehoods. It’s the Democratic Party’s fault for being a bunch of bed-wetters.
The blame-shifting has kicked into high gear as President Biden and his campaign try to minimize the damage from his disastrous debate performance an
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden digs in while Democrats launch blame game as much of the party wishes he’d bow out - July 2, 2024
- Nader says Judge Merchan is ‘last best hope’ to save republic from Trump; urges jail time - July 1, 2024
- Democratic senator ‘horrified’ by Biden’s debate performance, says campaign needs to be ‘candid’ - July 1, 2024