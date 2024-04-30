President Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was grilled on Capitol Hill Tuesday on whether he would expedite Title VI investigations to possibly pull federal funding from universities riled with antisemitic protests.
During a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing dedicated to discussing the president’s fiscal year 2025 budget request for the U.S. Department of Education, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., hammered Cardona on how Title VI of the Civil Rights Act o
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden Education secretary pressed on pulling federal dollars from universities over antisemitic protests - April 30, 2024
- NY v Trump: Judge regrets he ‘unfortunately’ can’t fine 45th president more in gag order ruling - April 30, 2024
- Trump permitted to attend son Barron’s graduation after ripping trial judge for delaying decision - April 30, 2024