Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is maintaining her close relationship with far-left dark money environmental groups, including one that was tied to an organization that has received millions in backing from a foreign billionaire.

Granholm will participate in a Washington, D.C., event alongside President Biden’s climate envoy, John Podesta, on Wednesday to discuss the future of clean energy, Axios reported. The event’s graphic shows Climate Power and Ceres, two environmen

[Read Full story at source]