President Biden continues to be plagued with abysmal approval ratings concerning his handling of immigration as Americans across the country watch the border crisis worsen ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
According to a new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday, just 26% of Americans say they approve of Biden’s handling of immigration while a whopping 76% disapprove.
When broken down by party affiliation, slightly over half of Democrats (54%) said they approved
